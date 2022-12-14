e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Listed criminal held for possessing illegal arms

The accused has more than six criminal cases registered against him, the officials added

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Unsplash
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch staff have arrested a listed criminal on charges of possessing illegal arms, police said on Wednesday.

The crime branch officials said that following a tip-off received on Tuesday, they came to know about a suspicious man present at mechanic market, located near Chhola crematorium, who was allegedly possessing arms and was planning to commit serious crime.

The officials rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect Furqaan (45), a resident of Gautam Nagar. When the crime branch team frisked him, they found a pistol containing live cartridges.

The pistol and the cartridges were seized, while the accused was taken into custody. The accused told police that he was an autorickshaw driver who has more than six cases of gambling and arms’ possession registered against him at various police stations of Bhopal.

