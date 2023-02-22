e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Man arrested for opening fire over old dispute

A case has also been registered against the accomplice of the key accused, who was present alongside him when the incident took place

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a man for opening fire on a 25-year-old man in Kolar on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, police said.

A case has also been registered against the accomplice of the key accused, who was present alongside him when the incident took place. The youth received bullet wounds in his left leg.

The injured youth Harsh Vichele (25) approached Kolar police station during wee hours on Wednesday and told them that he left house on Tuesday late night to purchase medicines for his mother. He went to a store in Sarvdharm. While returning, he stopped near culvert to answer nature’s call.

During this, two of his old rivals, Harish Prajapati and Golu Prajapati, were passing by on bike. They stopped. Harish opened fire on Harsh with a country-made pistol and the duo then fled. Harsh was rushed to JK Hospital for treatment, after which the police were informed. The police swung into action and arrested Golu. Harish is on the run.

article-image

