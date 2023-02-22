Bhopal: Mahila Thana to address grievances of single women, senior citizens

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila Thana (women police station) in the city has received a facelift. Its newly constructed building looks impressive and has spacious counselling rooms. The decked up police station will now also address issues of single, women and senior citizens.

Senior women police officials told Free Press that a separate single window helpline service would begin soon at Mahila Thana, which will be at the beck and call of unmarried girls, women living alone in the city and senior citizens.

Once such women or senior citizens get themselves registered at Mahila Thana, senior officials would look after their safety and meet their needs, specially during medical emergency.

Enough room has been provided for the entertainment of children in Thana premises, which includes a playground.

A women police official wishing anonymity said that many girls and women from across the state and outside live in the city. Besides, number of senior citizens live alone as their children are abroad. The initiative has been taken for their safety.

Women’s safety needed: ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police (crimes against women) Nidhi Saxena said that earlier at Mahila thana, emphasis was on married women and cases related to dowry harassment, domestic violence. The recently introduced separate wing will now solve cases specifically pertaining to girls and single women, as their strength is increasing in the city.

