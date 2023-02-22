Bhopal: Kamal Nath & son Nakul, Digvijaya & son Jaivardhan, among 99 delegates from MP to attend Cong plenary session

Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh | Twitter

Bhopal: Congress MP chief Kamal Nath with son Nakul Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and son Jaivardhan Singh are among 99 delegates from Madhya Pradesh to attend the All India Congress Committees's (AICC) plenary session to be held in Raipur.

The conference will start from February 24 and will continue till February 26. The three-day event will be the first after the grand old party elected its president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has sent around 200 names to the AICC for nominating delegates for the session. Of which, the state has received a list of 99 delegates. Several important names were excluded from the list, causing disappointment among some senior party leaders.

In no time, the MPCC issued a statement that those prominent party leaders who are not part of the list, are likely to be given major responsibilities in the state unit.

"As per the procedure, the selection of delegates is done on the basis of the number of block and district level committees of the state party unit. For this purpose, a list of 200 names was forwarded to AICC, however, only 99 delegates were approved," Madhya Pradesh Congress said in an official statement.

The delegates list include the name of Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath (Congress MP from Chhindwara), Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh (ex-minister and MLA from Raghogarh), former Union Minister Kanti Lal Bhuria and his son Vikrant Bhuria, who is president of youth Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh.

Taking jibe at the list consisting 'father-son' duo, the ruling BJP said, "The list of Congress delegates seems more like a 'family-gate'. All senior Congress leaders are focusing more on securing the political future of their new generation. The MP Congress now seems more like a family party," senior BJP leader and MP's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

