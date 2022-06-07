Bhopal: ‘Malaria rath’ equipped with testing kit flagged off for prevention and control of dengue, malaria in rural areas

‘Malaria rath’ was also flagged off by district medical officer for prevention and control of dengue, malaria in rural areas. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): June, the anti-malaria month is being observed in the district with the holding of awareness programmes on vector-borne diseases. To educate people about anti-malaria measures, workshops are being organised and ‘Malaria rath’ was flagged off, according to the official information.

Workshop was organised at development blocks including Berasia, Phanda, Gandhinagar, and PHC Ratibad. ASHA workers, ANMm , community workers, and locals participated in the workshop and learnt about the measures being taken to check malaria spread.

‘Malaria rath’ was also flagged off by district medical officer for prevention and control of dengue, malaria in rural areas.

“Testing facility has also been made available in the rath through rapid kit,” said district malaria officer Akhilesh Dubey.

In the Bhopal urban area under the Urban Malaria Scheme, camps are being organised in slums for the diagnosis and treatment of malaria. Awareness about the disease is also being created in the slums through ‘Malaria rath’, he added.

Camps are being organized at Shahpura village, Kolar, Saket Nagar which was also inspected by divisional entomologist Dr Manmohan Mahulia and district malaria officer Akhilesh Dubey.