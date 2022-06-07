e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: GMC’s BSc nursing may be at stake due to lack of faculties

GMC assures for recruitment of faculties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
GMC, Bhopal | FP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Recognisation of B.Sc Nursing in the Nursing College of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) may be at stake; reason out of 83 faculty posts, 44 are vacant.

The recruitment process has been started for the second time. As many as 95 applications have been received for 44 posts. Now it is to be seen that after scrutiny of documents how many candidates are found eligible for interview.

Due to lack of faculty as per the criteria, the Indian Nursing Council had refused to recognize the admission to 110 seats of B.Sc Nursing. After this, recruitment was started on 83 posts of faculty last month. Of these, 40 posts have been filled. Re-recruitment process is going on for the vacant posts of faculty at various levels of principal and vice principal.

For this, applications were sought only from the nursing staff working in GMC. In the second round also, candidates have not been found according to the qualification of the post of principal and vice principal.

Previously, the nursing staff of Hamidia and Sultania Hospital affiliated to Gandhi Medical College had applied for various posts. In this, some employees had alleged for irregularities in the selection of candidates for interview. Nursing staff on probationary period have also been called for interview. At the same time, there were also some nursing staff whose jobs have become 16 years old but they were not considered eligible.

According to Gandhi Medical College administration, the recruitment on these posts is being done on temporary basis, so that there is no threat to the recognition of Nursing College. Advertisements will be issued for permanent recruitmen later on.. He said that the vacant posts would be filled. There will be no hurdle in the accreditation of the college.

