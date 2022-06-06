e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: MP Tribal Museum foundation day celebs begin with folk, tribal dances

Rai dancer Ram Sahai Pandey, Baiga dancer Arjun Singh Dhurve perform on inaugural day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
92-year-old Padma Shri Rai Dancer Ram Sahai Pandey performing at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Monday evening | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The live performances of Padma Shri  Rai Dancer Ram Sahai Pandey  and  Padma  Shri  Baiga dancer  Arjun Singh Dhurve  delighted the audience  at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Monday evening.

Their performances were part of   inaugural-day of a five day event to mark 9th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum. The event was organised by the Directorate of Culture, MP, in collaboration with South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur and North Central Zone Cultural Centre Prayagraj under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.  

Pandey and Dhurve received Padma Shri award in March this year for their contribution in their respective field and it was their first performance in Bhopal after getting the award.

The event began with the performance of 68-year-old Dhurve and his troupe who presented Karma dance.  “It feels great to preserve our culture and tradition,” he said.

It was followed by Rai dance, presented by 92-year-old Pandey with his troupe.  He said he is glad to perform in Bhopal after a long time.  “ Maine apni performance Bhopal se shuru kiya aur yahi aakar khatm ho rahi hai …,” the ace Rai dancer said . His son Santosh Pandey also presented Rai Swang.   

The first day event ended with a dance drama ‘Samvet,’ based on Bhili Jalkatha Jalkatha Pithora, also one of the major attractions of the event.  It was choreographed by Chandra Madhav Barik

Besides, an exhibition of paintings of Gond tribal painter Padma Shri  Durga Bai Was  also inaugurated in the museum. Craft Mela and puppet show  were organised under the five-day festival.

 Bagheli song  by Sheela Tripathi with her troupe from  Bhopal, a play  'Trishna' Champey’ and  some folk and tribal  dances of  MP will be presented on June 7.

