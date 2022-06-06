Bhopal: EPCO organises Artistes’ Workshop to mark World Environment Day

Bhopal: Workshop organised by Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation to mark World Environment Day |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Noted artist Devilal Patidar holds Humans the biggest and the only threat to the earth. “Neither animals nor birds nor insects are a threat to the earth. Human beings are the biggest and the only threat to the earth. Humans are the newest tenants of the planet but they have done the maximum damage to it,” said the artist at a day-long workshop organised by the Environmental Planning & Coordination Organisation (EPCO) to mark the World Environment Day. The workshop, organised for artists, was themed on ‘Only one earth.’

Environment specialist Lokendra Thakur said that it is our responsibility to protect our surroundings. “The damage done to the earth and our environment is irreversible,” he remarked.

Workshop curator Sunil Shukla said that it was disappointing that the same kind of paintings were being made in almost all painting competitions on environment. “They are mostly copied from Google and include clichéd images like someone holding earth in his hands,” he said.

Professional and amateur artists, art teachers and students of fine arts participated in the workshop. The paintings were later displayed at the Boat Club.

