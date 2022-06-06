Goa: Beach clean up drive held along Salcete beach belt on World Environment Day |

Margao: A beach clean-up drive to ensure a sustainable environment and a cleaner Goa was organized along the Salcete beach belt of Varca, Benaulim and Covla as part of World Environment Day on Sunday.

An initiative of former Minister Churchill Alemao, the drive was supported by Responsible Earth, Royal Enfield, Yimby, KCIC, Zuri Hotel, Mahindra hotel and Marriot hotel.

“Through this initiative, we aim to spread the message to work towards a plastic-free, litter-free and pollution-free environment, a cause we strongly feel about,” informed Churchill Alemao’s son Savio.

He said the experience of the beach clean up exercise has had a meaningful impact on the youth and helped open their eyes to a whole new perspective.

Besides Savio, Warren Alemao, Sharon Alemao D’Costa participated in the beach clean up drive.

