Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University VC Prof. KG Suresh calls on Vice-President 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Prof KG Suresh called on the Vice-President and the visitor of the university, Jagdish Dhankhar, in New Delhi.

Prof Suresh apprised him of the activities of the university. The V-C informed the Vice-President that the construction of the new premises of the university has been completed. The new premises comprises an academic block, administrative building, a spacious auditorium, hostels for boys and girls and canteen, besides accommodation for employees, officers and teachers. He said that the number of students taking admission in the varsity this year is higher than last year. In 2021, 1,03,000 students had taken admission in the university.

He also said that the university has also started new courses under the National Education Policy. Prof. Suresh said that Journalism University has figured in India Today's Top-10 list, - the first Hindi journalism institute in the country to be included in the list. He said that a three-day National Film Festival was also organised in the new campus of the University.

Dhankhar expressed his happiness over the achievements of the University. He congratulated the VC and expressed the hope that the varsity will touch new heights in the future.