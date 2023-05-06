Bhopal: Makhanlal Chaturvedi University signs MoU with UNFPA to include gender concerns in syllabus

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhanlal Chaturvedi University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) and United Nation’s Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed an MOU to establish long-term cooperation and partnership in advancing the agenda of sustainable development goals in the state.

The main objective of the collaboration is to include gender concerns in the curriculum of the University with a focus on orienting and sensitising the young students of journalism and communication and equipping them to enhance their skills in reporting and communicating these issues effectively.

The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr KG Suresh and Andrea Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative and Country Director Bhutan signed the MOU in a ceremony organised on the university campus.

The MCU is the only university chosen by the UNFPA to collaborate with them to train the students, faculty members, research scholars as well as journalists.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. K.G. Suresh expressed his happiness and said that it was a moment of great pride and honour for the university as this will give the students and the faculty members access to international exposure on population and gender issues.

Andrea Wojnar said that men and women should share the same responsibilities and opportunities ; journalists and media professionals play a key role in shaping public narratives and social norms and integrating gender issues in their curriculum will positively impact social norm change.

State head of UNFPA MP office Sunil Thomas Jacob, Registrar of the University Dr Avinash Bajpai, Dean Academics Dr. P. Sashikala ,HOD’s and faculty members were also present on the occasion.