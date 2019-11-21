Bhopal: Major drop in temp expected in MP

BHOPAL: Major drop in temperature is expected after couple of days in Madhya Pradesh. Back-to-back western disturbances around November 25 are likely to strengthen winters.

Good amounts of rain and snowfall which are expected in Jammu and Kashmir can be attributed to back-to-back Western disturbances.

Nominal rise in day temperature was recorded on Thursday while temperature on intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, temperature recorded drop. But major drop is likely to be realised after couple of days.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degree Celsius while it recorded minimum temperature of 14.5 Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degree Celsius.

As per the meteorological department, Madhya Pradesh is likely to remain dry due to the prevalence of northwesterly winds. Mornings will be cool.

The system would affect the northern belt. Due to snow fall in northern belt, the winters would strengthen. The minimum winter temperature and cold wave may hit by the end of November.