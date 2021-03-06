Bhopal: Majnu Laausment showcases how honest people become history when their skill is no longer required

Bhopal: The play, Majnu Laausment, showing that those who do honest work become history when their skill is no longer required, was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Friday.

It was part of the second-day of three-day 7th Karunesh Natya Samaroh that began from Thursday. The Raising Society of Art and Culture organised the drama festival in the memory of theatre actor, director and founder of the group - late Chandrahas Tiwari.

Directed by Kuldeep Kunal, it tells the story of Majnu who at one time was a hero for people of the city. He used to make proclamations at public places and knew skills other than that.

He is a failure in love and life but he writes a novel, which depicts him as a big success. In reality, he is lonely and regrets that those who do honest work become history when their skill is no longer needed.

Apart from direction, Kunal scripted the play and its songs. Vikas Sirmauliya and Ravi composed music. Lokendra Pratap Singh played the role of Manju.

A felicitation function was also held. Theatre, film and TV actor Rajeev Verma was feted with Karunesh Samman and theatre actor and director Anup Joshi Bunty received Chandrahas Tiwari Samman. The play, Manto ki Mozel, directed by Gopal Dubey, will be staged on Saturday.