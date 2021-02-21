Bhopal: Actor Anupam Tiwari portrays Karl Marx in the play ‘Soho Mein Marx’

BHOPAL: Capitalism is intrinsically anti-people and sows the seeds of revolution. It has created a yawning gap between the rich and the poor and has spawned intractable problems like unemployment, exploitation and poverty.

This was the message sought to be sent out by 'Soho mein Marx', a one-man play written by American historian Howard Zin and staged at the Dushyant Sangrahalaya Pandulipi Sangrahalaya in the city by IPTA (Indian People's Theatre Association) on Sunday. Rendered into Hindi by Saurabh Rai, the play was directed by Kabir Rajoria.

Anupam Tiwari essayed the role of Karl Marx – the sole character of the play. Marx says that his critics contend that he is dead and gone and that his philosophy is irrelevant for the present-day world. "But has the world really changed in the 150 years since my death? Have all problems been solved? Isn't the world still witnessing a struggle between the capitalists and the proletariat?" poses Marx.

The play sought to ask the audience whether our world is really moving from darkness towards the light or is it still plagued by the same problems that were tormenting it when Marx was alive.