Bhopal: Magic hands turn pigpen into green belt in Indrapuri

Bhopal: The social workers in the city have taken to themselves to clean the City of Lakes. A group called Clean and Green, led by social worker Akhlaque Ahmed, cleaned an area in Indrapuri sector C in zone 15. The area used to have pigs dwelling in a garbage dump.

The team cleaned the entire area and planted saplings on the clear plot. They painted the tin barricading and put up posters promoting cleanliness and greenery.

They decorated the area with stones and bricks. The garbage was dumped into the municipal corporation’s garbage collection vehicle.

Advertisement

A group called Clean and Green cleaned the entire area and planted saplings on the clear plot | FP

Ahmed told Free Press, “I have been doing the cleanliness work for a long time here in Bhopal. I couldn’t do anything alone without my team members and staff, including Ajay and Rakesh. This is a novel idea. We see filth and garbage everywhere every day. With a little help, we can convert them into places that help the environment and appeal to our eyes as well.”

“I urge people to use dustbins and municipality’s garbage bins to dump their waste, instead of just disposing of it on the side of the road. A city cannot be clean without the help of its people,” he added.

Ahmed’s next ventures are in MP Nagar and New Market areas which are in the similar condition.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:05 PM IST