Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council to hold Run for Science on January 19

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council (MPSTC) is going to organise Run for Science in the city on January 19.

The event will be part of 8th India International Science Festival (IISF) to be held from January 21-24. The 3.30-km run will start from TT Nagar Stadium to MANIT. About 2,000 participants including city students, young scientists, researchers, innovators and people will take part in this run to raise scientific awareness about IISF.

Director General, Anil Kothari, said that Run for Science would give the message of connection of science and technology with common life not only in Bhopal but in the entire state and nation. This run is a welcome event of IISF.

“IISF event is important for all of us and a large number of researchers and innovators from across the country and state will participate in the event. We will be able to see the latest works of science and technology across the country,” Kothari added.

