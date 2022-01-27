Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh logs 9,532 Covid cases in a single day

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 9532 covid cases were reported in last 24 hours in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, however, a sign of respite is that 10,547 patients recovered on the day, as per state health bulletin.

Death toll increased to 10,597 as six patients succumbed since previous evening, the health department said.

Indore led the state with 2,278 coronavirus cases, followed by Bhopal where 2,049 people were diagnosed with the infection during 24 hours period. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 396 and 710 cases respectively.

The overall active Covid cases tally stands at 71,203 with the case positivity rate at 11.9%. As many as 79,813 samples were sent for testing while 440 samples were rejected at time of testing.

Surrounding districts of state capital continued to contribute to the state Covid tally.. Vidisha reported 157 cases, Raisen 148 and Sehore 149 cases. Hoshangabad reported 171 cases while Sagar reported 152 case.

Similarly,Ujjain reported 137 cases,Shivpuri 127, Rewa 127, Ratlam 130 Morena 104 and d Narsingpur reported 109 cases.

Jhabua reported 134 cases while Dhar reported 209 cases and Datia reported 109 cases. Betul reported 108 cases.

Districts reporting low covid cases

Chhatarpur zero

Satna 4

Mandsaur 11

Burhanpur 12

Panna 26

Bhind 26

Shajapur 28

Tikamgarh 28

