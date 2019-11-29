Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh IAS officers getting disenchanted with state govt

BHOPAL: IAS officers in the state are getting disenchanted with the government, which has been evident after the Congress’s coming to power in MP.

Being disappointed with the government, many officers have already gone to the Centre, and a few are getting ready to follow suit of their counterparts.

The officers who have been empanelled for the Centre have begun to apply for going there on deputation.

After the formation of government by the Congress in MP, additional chief secretary RS Julania, principal secretaries Vivek Agarwal, KC Gupta and Pankaj Agarwal have already gone to the Centre on deputation.

Another IAS officer ICP Kesri, too, went to Delhi as resident commissioner. Similarly, principal secretaries VL Kantarao, Neelam Shami Rao, Hariranjan Rao, Manoj Govil and Pallavi Jain Govil plan to go to the Centre on deputation.

Additional chief secretary Anurag Jain has been empanelled as additional secretary. As to Jain, it is said that, he will go to the Centre on deputation.

Principal Secretary Pramod Agarwal who has been appointed as CMD of Coal India will take over in January.

The reasons for the IAS officers’ going to Centre on deputation are the lack of budget and the ministers’ behaviour.

Many departments in the state are cash-strapped. Consequently, the government can neither run the old projects nor launch new ones.

The officers have to face the anger of the Chief Minister and ministerial collagues, because shortage of funds impedes various projects.

The officers are also unhappy as the ministers are mounting pressure on them for getting their work done. Despite ban on transfers by ministers, proposals are being sent for posting the officers to Samanvay. Accordingly, the officers are unable to work in the present situation.

Officers not keen on returning to state: The officers who have gone to the Centre on deputation are not keen on returning to the state. Besides, those who have gone to the Centre for a long time do not want to return to MP. Although the officers at the Centre are under pressure, they do not wish to come back to the state.