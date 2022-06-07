Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission seeks report on Guna encounter in two months

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked Guna superintendent of police to present the detailed report of the encounter in which three people were killed by the police within a period of two months, officials said on Tuesday.

On May 14, three policemen were killed after a group of poachers, most of them hailing from one family, opened fire on them near Saga Barkheda village, some 60 km from Guna district headquarters.

After the incident, a house-to-house search was conducted in Bidhoria village, which led to the discovery of the bullet-hit body of one of the accused, Naushad Khan (35), who was killed allegedly in retaliatory firing by the policemen.

The same day, another accused - Shahzad Khan (38), was killed in an encounter with the police. In an encounter on May 17, another accused - Chhotu Khan - was killed in the Ruthiyai area.

The commission has taken cognisance. The investigation will be done on points like how the police identified them as poachers, at what distance the police opened fire on them, contents of post-mortem report, police theory etc.

The commission has sought a detailed report from Guna SP in two months.