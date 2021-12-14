Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet to remove hurdles in Srishti CBD project completion

Bhopal: A meeting of the state cabinet committee constituted to resolve difficulties being faced in completing Srishti CBD Project was held in Mantralaya on Tuesday.

It was decided to call builder and representative of the bank in the meeting to be held again on December 20 so that comprehensive discussion can be held in presence of all the parties.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh accepted the fact that there has been a delay in completion of Srishti CBD Project located in South TT Nagar. Those who have booked accommodation are facing problem. Therefore, it is necessary to complete the project soon.

Finance Minister Jagdish Deora, Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput and Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoria said delay in the project has adversely affected state’s image. Therefore, every effort should be made to complete it as soon as possible.

Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board commissioner Bharat Yadav gave a presentation regarding the project. During this, department principal secretary Manish Singh was also present besides other officials.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:25 PM IST