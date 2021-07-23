Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Board class-12 results are set to be out by last week of July

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has made all preparations to announce the result of class 12 students. According to board officials the result could be announced between 20-31 July.

Over 8 lakh students had registered for examinations for class 12 that were scheduled in the month of April. The examinations were cancelled due to raging corona pandemic. Results of the students will be made on 30:30:40 formula. According to this formula 30% of the average marks of class 10 and 30% of class 11 would be added to average 40% of internal assessment of class 12.

Students unhappy with the result can appear in offline exams tentatively to be held in the month of September.

Last year MP Board had declared results of class 12 on July 27.