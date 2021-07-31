Bhopal: Lt General Dhiraj Seth assumes command of Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth took over the reins of Sudarshan Chakra Corps on Saturday as 26th General Officer Commanding, as per an official release.

A second generation army officer, his father Lt Gen KM Seth, PVSM, AVSM also commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps from October 1993 to October 1994, a rare distinction for the family, said the official release.

The release states, ìAn alumnus of NDA, Khadakwasla, the General Officer was commissioned into 2nd Lancers (GH) on December 20, 1986. The officer has excelled in all courses of instruction, having been awarded the ìSilver Centurionî in the young officers course and standing first in the Order of Merit in other important courses including junior command course during his formative years of Army life.† He went on to be awarded the best all round student at the Defence Services Staff Course in Wellingtion.

Prior to taking over Sudarshan Chakra Corps, he was the Director General, Discipline Ceremonial and Welfare at Integrated Headquarters of Defence (Army) at New Delhi .

On the eve of taking over the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps, the Corps Commander paid homage to the gallant bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.