Bhopal: Losar festival begin at IGRMS

BHOPAL: A four-day ‘Losar festival’ began at the Himalaya Village, open air exhibition area of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Sonam Supari from Ladakh 20 traditional artists visited the museum to celebrate the festival.

Losar festival, which has its origin in the 15th century, celebrates the Ladakhi or Tibetan New Year. It is regarded as the most important socio-religious event of Ladakh. The fest is usually celebrated between the months of January to March.

The history of Losar dates back to the pre-Buddhist era in Tibet when a hefty amount of incense was offered to the deity.

Nowadays during the festive month, the houses are cleaned; streets washed down and surrounding grasses are mowed to eradicate the evil omens. There are beautiful and bright colourful flags decorate everywhere and Lama-Losar offerings are made.

Sonam Supari Said that Gompa and the various Ladakhi culture displayed here are arranged one times in a year in a traditional manner. The festival will be performing rituals for three consecutive days and the last day celebrated Losar Festival.