Bhopal: LoP Govind Singh writes to chief minister over laxity in his security

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly, Govind Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighting the laxity in security protocol meant for the LoP.

During the Bhind stay of Singh recently, the administration had sent a constable without arms for his security. Singh had written to CM on May 22 but the letter surfaced on Sunday on social media platforms.

Referring to the incidents that happened in the past, the Congress leader has written that due to lapse in security any unwarranted situation can rise at any time. In the letter addressed to Chouhan, the LoP wrote that, 'Due to being active in politics in Bhind district for the last several years, a feeling of political animosity has been growing in the district’.

The LoP has further written that, “During 2013 assembly elections, there was firing by the ‘workers of BJP’ at my Lahar residence, the report of which is registered in the Lahar police station. Similarly, in the year 2018 Assembly elections, son and relatives of ‘BJP candidate Rasal Singh’ opened fire on my younger brother's son Anirudh Singh in village Roorai, in which many workers were injured.” The report of this incident was registered at Alampur police station.

According to Singh, the situation was not peaceful at present. On May 10, when he reached the program of Bhagwat Katha at village Kachanpur of Gohad area, the people accused of killing Congress MLA Makhanlal Jatav were present there. alleged the Congress Leader. The LoP, further stated in the letter that the people have personal enmity with him too.