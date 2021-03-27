Bhopal: LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: People’s sorrow made their eyes teary, fired them up to help needy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was mid-May last year. The corona-induced lockdown entered its second phase. The heat in the state capital was not as extreme as it normally happens to be. Because of the curfew, a lugubrious stillness consumed the afternoon din that the thoroughfares in the city generally give off.

In one such eerie afternoon, dark clouds began to gather. As the cloudy afternoon approached the evening, a terrible storm raged through the city.

The strong wind blew away many tin sheds and polythene roofs of many makeshift homes in slum areas. The corona had already rendered the poor hungry. The storm left them roofless.

A final year student of dental science, Shailendra Dubey, took it upon himself to feed the poor in the lockdown. As Dubey who runs a voluntary organisation Jeewan Sarthak reached Chhola area in the old city with his team, he saw an elderly person wailing.

The household goods of that man were wet. The storm blew away the polythene sheets of his makeshift home. No sooner had the volunteers heard the pathos of that elderly man than they arranged polythene sheets and repaired the roof.

Immediately after that, they had to rush to another place to dish out food. By then, it was night. Dubey and his team’s trek to feed the hungry began from March 25, the first day of the lockdown.

Dubey says then his team consisted of ten members. They pooled their pocket money to arrange food for the poor. It was, however, not possible to feed 100 people daily. Soon, their pockets perched up. The ration kept in their homes fell short. They, then, created What’App group, Covid Fighter - Jeewan Sarthak. Thus, began the crowd funding.