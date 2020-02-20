Bhopal: Local bodies’ polls after Agar, Jaura assembly by-elections

BHOPAL: The polls of urban bodies and those of Panchayats will be held after the by-elections of Agar and Jaura assembly constituencies.

In an informal meeting of the Cabinet, the ministers demanded that local bodies’ elections should be immediately held.

Minister of general administration department, Govind Singh, said elections should not be held in summers otherwise people may get angry because of water scarcity.

After listening to ministers, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that by-elections would be held and that it should be done after the by-polls in Jaura and Agar assembly constituencies.

Nath said he would talk to the Chief Election Commissioner about it.

Ministers demand free pass for IIFA

In an informal meeting, the ministers demanded that they should be given free passes for entry to IIFA. Nevertheless, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he himself had bought ticket for IIFA. So whosoever wants to go to IIFA has to buy tickets. It was also stated in the meeting that media too would not be given passes.