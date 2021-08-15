Bhopal: LNCT holds training programme for physiotherapy students

Bhopal: The physiotherapy department of LNCT University organised a lecture and training programme for the students on Saturday.

The event was presided over by the vice chancellor Dr NK Thapak. Principal of Rajiv Gandhi College Vijay Kumar, PR Suresh from People’s University, dean of Ravindra Nath Tagore University CP Mishra and others attended the event.

Dr Amit Nema was invited as the chief guest and keynote speaker. He talked about musculoskeletal disorder with the students and addressed their concerns on the topic.

He also conducted an exercise for the students with new techniques to make them understand. Chancellor of the university Jai Narayan Chouksey and pro-chancellor Anupam Chouksey congratulated everyone for the success of the event.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:16 AM IST