Bhopal: Talent search to begin from Aug 24 to extract players from remote areas

Bhopal: The department of sports is launching the talent search campaign in the state to identify players from across the state, especially remote areas. The campaign will be launched in collaboration with the tribal department and school department from August 24.

The director of sports and youth welfare, Pawan Jain, released guidelines on Saturday about the campaign. The department aims at selecting at least 2500 children from across the state. The identified players under the campaign will be trained with latest technology and infrastructure.

Jain said 80% of the selected players will be from MP while 20% from other states on merit. The campaign will run in all 52 districts for children between age 12 and 18. Registration has already begun and will be done till August 21. Players will be selected for sports like athletics, shooting, water sports (canoe, kaya, rowing, sailing), karate, fencing, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, judo, horseriding, hockey, trailthon, badminton, archery, cricket, Yoga and Mallakhambha. Jain said if the anticipated third wave of corona is avoided, the selection process will be finished by September 15. As many as 14,000 children have registered themselves so far.

Everyday, at least 100 players are to be tested for physical fitness, said Jain. He instructed them to ensure that the field and ground is well-equipped with all the requirements for a player, including water, seats, food and first aid. After the physical fitness test, the department will call the players for skill test according to the merit list. The district sports officials have been asked to ensure that no interested player is exempted from the test even if they have not registered themselves online.

Venue: Hockey trials: Gwlaior, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Damoh, Indore, Mandsaur, Hoshangabad and Bhopal; Wrestling trials: Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Bhopal

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:57 PM IST