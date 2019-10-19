Bhopal: LNCT boys’ and girls’ win Nodal level TT C’ship

BHOPAL: LNCT boys’ and girls’ teams lifted the trophy of the RGPV Nodal level Table Tennis Championship, held at CS College.

The finals of both boys and girls category were played on Saturday.

In the finals of the boys’ category, LNCTS team defeated Oriental College by 11-2, 11-8 and 11-6 and won the match. Harsh Bhandari, Anant Gupta, Kunal Dutt, Narayan Singh and Anand Raz won their respective matches to win the title.

LNCT girls thrashed the girls of STI Vidisha by 2-0 to win the title. Aditi Singh, Riya Warghese, Arundhati Dubey and Akshita Jain won their respective matches to lift the trophy.

The prize distribution ceremony was conducted in the presence of director, sports department, VNS College, Rajesh Tripathi and President of All India Council of Physical Education DK Goswami.