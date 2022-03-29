Bhopal: Lifer for stoning woman to death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday convicted a man and ordered life imprisonment to him in a murder case. Principal District Judge Giribala Singh passed the order.

According to ADOP Manoj Tripathi, Bablu Yadav, resident of 39, SOS, Bal Gram, Karondiya, Khajuri Road under Piplani police station, has been convicted with life imprisonment. He had killed Ashma Khan, 35, wife of Dharmendra Singh Chandel, over an old dispute.

Bhagwan Singh Rajput told the police that on March 1, 2021, accused called to say that Ashma was dead. When he reached there, he found Ashma dead. Ashma’s younger sister Shabnum identified the body. Ayodhya Nagar police had registered the case of murder. During investigation, it was established that accused had stoned Ashma to death.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:10 PM IST