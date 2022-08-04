Bhopal: Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal assumes charge of Sudarshan Chakra Corps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal assumed charge of Sudarshan Chakra Corps as its 27th General Officer Commanding on Wednesday. He took over the charge from Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, who steered the formation for over a year, said the officials.

Lieutenant General Shinghal is a second-generation Army Officer. He is an alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1988 and served in important command, staff, instructional appointments in varied terrain and operational settings in his military career spanning over thirty four years.

Lt General Shinghal commanded an armoured division and an independent armoured brigade in the desert sector. He has been decorated with the prestigious ‘Sena Medal’ in recognition of his distinguished service.

The officer has served in staff at all levels, including the grade 1 staff officer (operations) of a mountain brigade in high altitude area, colonel logistics of a mountain division deployed on the Line of Control & in counter insurgency operations, the brigadier general staff (Operations) of a strike corps and major general staff (operations) of a command headquarters. He was a director in the strategic planning directorate at the Army Headquarters and was also tenanted the appointment of secretary of the prestigious National Defence College, New Delhi.

On the eve of assuming command of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, the corps commander paid homage to the gallant bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. He also extended his warm greeting to Veer Naris, veterans, all ranks and families of Sudarshan Chakra Corps.