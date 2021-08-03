Bhopal: Let’s make Annotsav an example in the country: Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Annotsav being organised under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is an ambitious programme of the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Annotsav programme, which will be organised on August 7. Ministers and officers of other states are coming to Madhya Pradesh to participate in the programme.

Just as the corona management and vaccination campaign in the state, the Annotsav being organised under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has also become a topic of discussion in the country, said Chouhan. Efforts are being made to ensure that Annotsav becomes an example in the country. Chouhan was addressing the ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

Annotsav would be organised on August 7 at all 25, 435 fair price shops in the state. Ration material will be distributed in bags to 100 beneficiaries at each shop.. A nodal officer should be appointed for each shop and all covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to while holding the programme, said CM.

The Annotsav programme will commence at 10 am on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually join the programme at 11 am. The general public will also be connected to the programme through electronic and social media along with the beneficiaries present at all the fair price shops. The ministers in charge should ensure necessary coordination for the preparations of the programme in their respective districts, said Chouhan.