Bhopal: Leopard Dies Before Being Euthanised |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leopard, which was critically injured in a road accident on March 19 in Pench, died on Sunday. Interestingly, by seeing the leopard in acute pain due to multiple fractures in its body, the forest officials on Sunday sought permission to euthanise it on Sunday. But the leopard died before this.

Pench Tiger Reserve officials said that leopard was hit by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway 44. When forest employees reached the spot, leopard was bleeding profusely and had lost enough blood. It had bleak chances of survival. It was rushed to Wildlife Hospital in Khwasa.

During the treatment, it was unable to eat and drink water. Seeing this, nutrients were given to it through saline. All the efforts to treat it failed as it suffered from multiple fractures including that of jaw, backbone and ribs.

On the basis of opinion given by veterinarians that leopard was unfit for survival due to multiple fractures and was in deep pain, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) granted permission to administer euthanasia to leopard under Section 11 (1) (A) of Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. On Sunday morning, when veterinary doctors were preparing to euthanise leopard, it was found that it had died on Saturday night itself.