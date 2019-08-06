Bhopal: Leaky roof, dampness fuel disquiet in residents

BHOPAL: The urban poor, who from slums were shifted to accommodations in Madrasi Colony under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), continues to face a lot of hardships. The slum dwellers were shifted to these flats under the project which aims at providing sustainable and economical housing options to urban poor.

The residents are battling ceiling seepage and damp walls in their houses allotted to them. Almost all the walls in the flats are covered with damp patches, while seepage from ceiling is adding to the monsoon woes. Damp walls are not only damaging the household belongings but also have adverse effect on health of the occupants. Due to dampness and humidity, the residents have no option but to move their belongings onto corridors and other spaces. However, due to space constrain they are facing a lot of issues. The colony lacks proper sanitation, water supply arrangement, street lights and garbage disposal system. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was nodal agency for project implementation.

Rajesh Khatik, corporator, “We have already taken up steps for water-proofing in the colony. Work is on in this regard. Seepage problem is one of the major issues faced by residents living in accommodations allotted under JNURM in Madrasi Colony. When the residents approached me, I immediately met the BMC officials and initiated the water-proofing work.”

Washim Khan, a resident, “Dampness in room and seepage is major problem here. Moisture on the walls is peeling the paint, while humidity is damaging household items. Due to dampness and seepage it has become difficult to use the room. Even children cannot place their school bags properly. Atmosphere here is not conducive for residents to live in the flats.”

Suhana said, “ Seepage has damaged the household articles including grains and beddings. We are helpless and have no other option but to shift the articles out from damp rooms. But lack of space is a big issue and because of which we have to keep our belongings in corridors and even under open sky. But due to rains we have to be on guard all the time.

Sahin said, “We have stacked household items under the stairs. To save the articles from rain water we have kept them on platforms and on chairs. The situation on the campus becomes deplorable during rains. The entire area gets water logged. The groundwater gets drained after few hours, but the dampness on the walls and seepage is what one has to face entire season.”