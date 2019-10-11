Bhopal: Lawyers observe strike in protest against Mandsaur advocate murder

BHOPAL: Advocates were on strike in Madhya Pradesh in protest against murder of advocate in Mandsaur.

In Bhopal district court, advocates abstained from routine work as a mark their support to the strike call.

Advocate fraternity across the state rose up in protest after a VHP leader and lawyer Yuvaraj Singh was murdered in Mandsaur.

State Bar Council thanked the lawyers for showing solidarity over the security and safety of their brother lawyers. After Bar Council elections, agitation is likely to be launched at mass level in Madhya Pradesh.

The lawyers opine that the frequent incidents of advocates being targeted have been witnessed in the state so there must be an advocate protection act in the state for proper security of the lawyers.

Previous government as well as present government has only extended assurance to the lawyers over the act but nothing concrete has been done in this regard.

MP Bar Council Chairman Shivendra Upadayaya said, “If advocate protection act is not implemented, the agitation may be flare further in the state. We will launch at mass agitation in December. Today’s strike was successful. There must be proper safety of advocates in the state. They are held as soft target in the state. Government should act seriously on it. Whenever any incident occurs, we go on strike but this time after elections, we will go for massive agitation.”