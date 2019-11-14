Bhopal: Launch schemes for children or else will agitate: Chouhan

BHOPAL: Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, famous among children as ‘Mama’ in the state, led a scathing attack on the state government on the occasion of Children’s Day on Thursday.

Speaking at a function at Roshanpura Square, he claimed the Kamal Nath government has stopped all schemes launched for children. He claimed the government is staging drama in the name of celebrating Children’s Day because it is playing with the future of children.

Chouhan urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and get the schemes for children started again. Chouhan claimed bicycle distribution, laptop and mobile distribution have been stopped and the schemes for free education for children have also been stopped.

Chouhan claimed the government has stopped paying fee for children pursuing higher education and accused the the government of cheated them.

Chouhan threatened the government and demanded to resume the schemes for children else an agitation would be launched.

Nehru did lot of works for children: Chouhan

Chouhan who had accused the ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as responsible for article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, paid tributes to him. He said we may have ideological differences with Nehru but he did lot of works for children. He said CM is celebrating Bal Diwas on Nehru’s birthday but at the same time he is doing injustice to the children.