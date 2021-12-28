Bhopal: Lathi-wielding Congmen escort Diggy as arrives to inaugurate Covid-19 ICU ward at JP Hospital

BHOPAL: Apprehending that BJP men may show black flags to Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh, the Congress leaders holding lathis were seen escorting the senior party leader as he arrived at JP Hospital to inaugurate Covid-19 ICU wards on Tuesday.

Congressmen had reportedly received ‘information’ that the ruling party workers were planning a demonstration to express their displeasure over Singh’s comment on beef. Apprehensive of the BJP’s protest, the Congress workers manned the venue wielding lathis.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh inspecting COVID ICU ward in JP Hospital set up from MP and MLA discretionary fund | FP

On Tuesday, Singh visited JP Hospital to inaugurate 6-beded Covid ICU ward which was set up from MP and MLAs discretionary funds. Congress leaders with supporters were in the hospital campus. After Singh inaugurated ICU wards, the Congress leaders and supporters escorted Singh’ car safely from JP Hospital.

Congress leader Guddu Chouhan claimed, “BJP men had come to JP Hospital to show black flags to Digvijaya Singh. We got information and then we came to the venue carrying lathis. Seeing us with lathis, the BJP men disappeared from the campus.”

Singh’s statement has generated heat in the political circle over beef. The veteran Congress leader had claimed that, "Veer Savarkar, in his book, stated that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. Savarkar never considered cows as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef."

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:32 PM IST