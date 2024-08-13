Bhopal: Late Night Revelry Continues After 12 In Pubs; Police Turn A Blind Eye To Government Order

File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite issuance of orders to close pubs and bars at 12 at night, many breach the norm. The revelry continues past midnight, specially on week-ends, and often the people present there, under the influence of alcohol, end the revelry in clash. Strangely, police have turned a blind eye to all such incidents.

Lately, the pubs and partying destinations in Ratibad and Bansal One tower located near Rani Kamlapati railway station have emerged as hot spots of violent night parties. Eight incidents involving nuisance and criminal activities were reported from the area surrounding Bansal One tower till July this year.

In latest of such incidents, two groups, who had been enjoying at a pub in Bansal One tower, ended up hitting each other at 3 am on Monday. As no serious harm was reported from either of the two groups, no FIR was registered.

Incidents go unreported

Lately, the area near Rani Kamlapati railway station is patrolled less by police while there is no patrolling near pubs located in far-flung areas of Ratibad. In fact, police are confined to keeping vigilance only on Ratibad main road. Due to this, the incidents of nuisance go unreported. There have been instances where policemen handling the chaotic situation at pubs were manhandled. In April this year, the video of a man bludgeoning a cop near Bansal One tower went viral. The accused is still to be arrested.

Needs more attention

When contacted, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said though police stopped pubs from after operating after midnight, there was need to pay more attention in the said areas.