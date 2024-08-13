Swachh Survekshan 2024: BMC Yet To Get Ready For Citizen Feedback On Various Parameters Of Bhopal Cleanliness | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The portal for taking citizen feedback on Swachh Survekshan (SS- 2024) is open but Bhopal Municipal Corporation is yet to launch any initiative to make people aware about the same. Thus the people are not coming up with their feedback on the cleanliness efforts and initiatives being undertaken by the civic body.

A central team had recently visited seeking the details from the BMC officials about the SS-24 parameters. Mayor-in-Council (MiC) R K Baghel informed the Free Press, “BMC has not started taking feedback so far. But it will do it. Recently, a team came and asked the officials about parameters. Another team is scheduled to visit soon.”

The comprehensive Swachh Survekshan comprises assessment in 4 quarters. The first two include feedback from citizens on various parameters of city cleanliness which is conducted during April-June while the second one from July to September.

During the third phase which is conducted from October to December, assessment of processing facilities is undertaken. The phase-4, held between January and March 2025, highlights the field assessment on all indicators. The survekshan has 9500 marks in total. 60% i.e., 5750 marks will be based on service level progress.

Around 2500 marks (26%) for certification and 1295 marks (14%) is for Citizen voice. Under service level progress, 13% allocation is on segregations and transportation, 30% on solid waste management, 22% on Safai Suraksha mitra, water management, sanitation. 17% allocation for visible cleanliness and 14 % is on nudged indicators and 4 % on legacy on waste remediation.

Focus on:

* Source segregation

* Waste collection

* Waste Processing

* Reuse of recycled/treated waste

* Legacy waste remediation

* Safaimitra Suraksha

* Citizens’ feedback

Mission Life indicators incorporated

-Practice segregation of dry and wet waste at homes

- Do not discard waste in water bodies and public spaces -Donate old clothes and books

-Single Use Plastic Clean-up drives in cities and water bodies

3 Sanitation & Waste management in schools

-Cleanliness in schools

-Availability of separate functional & clean toilets in schools for boys & girls

-Safe disposal of wet, dry and liquid waste generated by schools.