South Korea Industrialists Call On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav; Propose ₹2000 Cr Investments In State

South Korea Industrialists Call On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav; Propose ₹2000 Cr Investments | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Merkaba ECDS- a joint venture of South Korea and India- met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhawan on Monday. The visiting delegation of Merkaba ECDS proposed investment of around Rs 2000 crores in 20 projects in the first phase which would generate more than 25000 job opportunities.

The Company expressed desire to make investments in sewage and pipe manufacturing, Pharma, Bio Technology, IT, carbon fiber, battery construction, electronics components, nano fiber frames, big data solutions, drone technology and other fields.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary (Industry Policy and investment promotion) Raghvendra Singh and Merkaba company’s Gail Khang, Junsang Lee, Wooseok Chang and others were present.

Higher Education Department Inks MoU For AI Courses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The higher education department has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Delhi to start Artificial Intelligence course in Pradham Mantri College of Excellence.

After completing the course, students will be able to get jobs in AI sector, which is deemed to grow year by year. Department sources said an MoU to this effect was signed recently. AI courses will also be introduced in autonomous colleges. “So far, we were giving degrees. Now, we will help to provide jobs too to students after they complete AI courses,” a senior department official said.