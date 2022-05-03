Bhopal: Large number of people offer Namaz at city’s mosques after a gap of two years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of two years a large number of people belonging to Muslim community thronged different mosques in the city to offer Namaz on Tuesday morning to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

The people included men and children wearing Kurta-Pyjama and caps in various colours. Bhopal Shahar Qazi Maulana Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi conducted the Namaz at Idgah at 7am. It was followed by Jama Masjid, Taj-ul-Masajid and Moti Masjid . After prayer, people hugged each other to say Happy Eid.

For the past two years, the celebrations were severely hit due to Covid pandemic. There was a ban on mass gatherings and so Eid prayers had to be offered at home. Markets were shut and so there was no question of shopping. Guests were not welcomed and greeting others with a hug was ruled out. Now, all the restrictions have been lifted, joy and bonhomie are in the air.

Governor Mangubhai Patel and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended warm greetings and good wishes to the people of the state on Eid.

Patel prayed for the state's prosperity, progress and everyone's welfare. In his message, he said that the happiness of Eid is a reward from God after the prayers of Ramzan and hard penance. The joy of Eid is in celebrating by helping the poor and needy. He has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the festival of Eid in an affable atmosphere. Strengthen the glorious tradition of religious tolerance, harmony and brotherhood of the state.

Chouhan said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr gives the message of peace, harmony, unity and equanimity. He appealed to celebrate the festival of Eid as per Indian tradition with mutual brotherhood and goodwill.

