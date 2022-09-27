Bhopal Lake Princess afloat once again

The cruise has been revamped by the mechanical branch of MP State Tourism Development Corporation and the boat club staff. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Lake Princess Cruise, operated by the Boat Club Bhopal, a unit of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, was re-launched on Tuesday to mark the World Tourism Day. Chairman and managing director of corporation Vinod Gontia and S Viswanathan were present.

The cruise has been revamped by the mechanical branch of MP State Tourism Development Corporation and the boat club staff. The boat was being operated for the last 15 years on the Upper Lake. It was damaged in the previous month's storm. The cruise was saved by the personnel of the water sports branch and boat club staff.

Due to the hard work of the staffers, the cruise boat was stabilised at an angle of 45 degrees and due to this it could be saved, otherwise it could have sunk into the water.

The partially submerged cruise was recovered by expert teams from Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on the third day after the storm was over and it was found that there was no damage to the cruise boat.

The interiors of the cruise were damaged due to flooding and the engines and generators were partially affected, which needed to be repaired by overhauling.

If any other ship of the size of this cruise boat sinks in the water, it takes at least 4 to 5 months to get it back up and repair all its safety equipment.