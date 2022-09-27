Bhopal: MPTDC to launch Narmada Parikrama, Barefoot Walk in Parsili

A felicitation ceremony was organised in which 22 officers-employees of the department were presented awards . |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation S Viswanathan has announced plans to launch two new products for the tourists. He said they are going to start a 15-day Parikrama of the river Narmada from Amarkantak.

In the tourist place Parsili located in Sidhi district, for the tourists, Barefoot Walk on sand is going to start on the banks of river Banas which will be a unique experience for the tourists, he said.

Vishwanathan was speaking in an event organised by MPTDC at Minto Hall in the city on Tuesday to mark World Tourism Day.

Chairman of the corporation Vinod Gontia has said that the team spirit with which the officers and employees of the Corporation have worked in taking tourism development to new heights is commendable.

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was also held in which 22 officers-employees received awards.

The specialty of the award is that the corporation has also rewarded small employees. Among them, Best Safai Karamchari award went to Kamlesh Kurosia of Glen View Pachmarhi, Rajendra P. Tarul, Marketing Office, Ahmedabad, Best Bhritya, Light and Sound Shoe, Narendra Sharma, Watchman of Fort Gwalior, Phool Singh Mehra, Employee of Hotel Rock and Manor. 'Best Gardener' and Jagdish Prasad Patel of Kalchuri Residency Jabalpur has been awarded 'Best Kitchen Helper' and 'Best Cook' to Ranjit Pandey of Tansen Residency Gwalior.

A coffee table book was also released. The photographs of the tourist places of the state taken from the drone camera have been published in the book.

Culture will make India a superpower - Amish Tripathi

A lecture by writer Amish Tripathi on "Culturally Routed and Ready to Fly India'' was also held. He said that India's GDP is ahead of the UK today. It will be more, such a situation was created 900 years ago. Our culture can make us a superpower.