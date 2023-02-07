Bhopal: Ladli Laxmi Yojana heralded new era of women empowerment, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Ladli Laxmi Yojana has started a new era of women empowerment in the state and has transformed the lives of girls besides bringing a positive change in the attitude of society towards them.

Chouhan was speaking after transferring an amount of Rs 107.67 crore into the accounts of 3.33 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state with a single click at a function held at Minto Hal on Tuesday. He also presented awards to five Ladli Laxmis for their exemplary achievements.

He said there were more than 44 lakh Ladli Laxmis in the state who would lead society in the coming days.

He also talked about recently-launched Ladli Behna Yojana. He said that under the scheme, Rs 1,000 per month would be provided to the women of poor and middle-class families to empower them and to ensure their contribution to protection of environment, de-addiction and other social causes.

Chouhan said that it was not just a programme for him but a special opportunity to meet and interact with the family. He said that Ladli Laxmi Yojana launched in 2007 worked to bring change in the lives of girls. With its implementation, a positive change has also been seen in the attitude of society. The birth of daughters has also been encouraged. Evils like child marriage have been controlled. The participation of girls in education has increased. 100% enrolment of daughters born in the family in schools has also started.

The chief minister presented awards to five Ladli Lakshmis who made remarkable achievements in different fields. They included Sania Batham from Bhopal, Vanshika Maheshwari from Betul, Rishika Rahot from Indore, Palak Tomar from Shivpuri and Renuka Mishra from Rewa.

