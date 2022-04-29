Bhopal: Labourer’s daughter is class 10 topper in exams conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education

Bhopal/ Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The toppers in class 10 examination and in all the six streams of class 12 examinations conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education are girls. And all of them hail from towns like Chhatarpur, Satna, Sheopur, Sagar, Shajapur, Bhind and Ratlam.

Nancy Dubey from Government Multipurpose Higher Secondary Excellence School Number 1, Chhatarpur and Suchita Pande of Blue Bells High School, Maihar, Satna, have jointly topped the class 10 examination. Both have scored 496 marks out of 500 (99.2%).

Class 10 topper Nancy Dubey's father is a labourer. She is the third among her four siblings. A resident of Narayanapura village, bordering Chhatarpur, she cycled 7 km every day to her school in the town. She devoted six hours a day to self-study. Nancy gives credit to her parents, her elder sister Sakshi and her teachers for her success.

Nancy told Free Press that she wants to become a doctor and will opt for biology stream in class 11. The 15-year-old has proved that lack of resources cannot come in the way of achieving success, provided one is determined and focused. Her father Rammanoj Dubey said that he never expected his daughter to do so well in the examination.

Sheopur's Pragati Mittal is the overall topper in all streams of class 12. A student of science- maths stream, she has scored 494 marks (98.8%) out of 500. She is a student of Government Higher Secondary Excellence School, Sheopurkalan, Sheopur.

Pragati, who wants to become an IAS officer, told Free Press that consistency was her success mantra. “I didn’t expect that I will be topper. I devoted a fixed number of hours every day to studies,” she said. Her father runs a marriage hall while her mother is a homemaker. Pragati said that Covid-19 did affect her preparations as her school remained closed for better part of the year and she had to depend on online classes. “But my teachers were a great support. Whenever I approached them to clear my doubts, they were very helpful,” she said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:53 PM IST