Bhopal: Know how this eco-friendly Rahat works to irrigate farms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahat, a traditional technique of irrigation of Madhya Pradesh has been displayed on the social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

It is part of an online exhibition series-40, which began on Thursday. It is one of the important exhibits installed in Traditional Technology Park open air exhibition of museum. It was collected from state’s Bhind district.

Museum assistant Mohan Lal Goyal said Rahat is one of the important and effective traditional techniques of irrigation used in plain areas of the country.

Apart from Bhind, Rahat is also used in Rajasthan and other plain areas. With this traditional irrigation technique, one can easily understand the traditional skill and wisdom of farmers related to conservation of the environment.

The exhibit is made of iron and local wood, which consists of a large iron wheel that is connected to an iron pipe. This large wheel is placed vertically in the middle of the well with wooden support.