Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Govt allocates Rs 12,951 cr for completion of irrigation projects

In order to expedite the completion of ongoing and pending irrigation projects, the state government has made an allocation of Rs 12,951 crore.

In all 278 irrigation projects of the Water Resources Department are underway in the state out of which 26.88 lakh hectare of irrigation capacity is expected to be created and 8,470 million cubic meters of water storage will be created.

Under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana, 26 projects have been undertaken and the revised remaining cost of this project is Rs 21,698 crore. It is planned to complete 13 out of 26 projects in the year 2021-22. About 91 projects will be undertaken under Baliraja Jal Sanjivani Yojana with the revised cost of Rs 15,325 crore.Out of these, 19 projects have been completed and 1.02 lakh hectare of irrigation capacity has been created. The Water Resources Department is proposing to borrow Rs. 15,000 crore loan for other irrigation projects which are being completed.

As far as the long pending Gosikhurd Project, the government has proposed Rs 1000 crore and it is planned to be completed by the end of December 2023.

Moreover, the government has provided Rs 3,007 crore for soil and water conservation. Special repairs to existing water resources having irrigation potential up to 600 hectare are being taken up under Chief Minister Water Conservation Scheme. In all 7,916 project works at an estimated cost of Rs 1,340.75 crore are proposed for special repairs. This program will be completed by March 2023.