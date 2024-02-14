Bhopal: Kiosk Operator Booked For Using Students' Exam Fee For Personal Need

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An online kiosk operator based in Kamla Nagar allegedly used the money meant for school students’ exam fee for his personal benefit in September last year, the police said. The police added that an FIR was registered against the kiosk operator on Wednesday, as he failed to return the money to complainant woman even after four months.

According to Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey, Suman Yadav, resident of Bag Sewaniya, runs a school in Kamla Nagar. She approached police on Wednesday, stating that Shailendra Singh Sisodia, owning an online kiosk, used to submit exam fee of her school students to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). She had given him Rs 2.22 lakh on September 30 last year, which were meant to be deposited at MPBSE as students’ examination fee. The final date to pay was October 15, 2023. Just a day before the deadline, Sisodia allegedly called up Yadav and told her that he had used the amount elsewhere and she should arrange for Rs 2.75 lakh urgently to pay students’ fee.

Yadav managed to arrange the amount but had to late fee fine also as the deadline had passed. She then told Sisodia to return Rs 2.22 lakh to her, which he promised to do by January 2024. Till mid-February, Sisodia kept making flimsy excuses whenever Yadav sought the amount from him. He then broke all contacts with her on Tuesday, after which Yadav approached police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against Sisodia. Efforts are on to search the accused.