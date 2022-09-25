e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Kids missing case; over 45 people quizzed

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the police are trying to find the missing children.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police are still clueless about the two missing kids from the main market, when their mother had gone to respond to the call of nature on Friday morning. The police have questioned more than 45 people about the missing children, the police said on Sunday. 

"Till Sunday evening more than 45 people were questioned about the missing children and police teams had watched hundreds of CCTV cameras till Ratibad and on Sunday till Parwaliya. To find the clue of the children, but no traces have been found." 

The police feared that the children could have become the prey of stray dogs or some other animal roaming in the area. However, the police are hopeful that someone had lifted the children as they were seen unclaimed in the New Market area early Friday and they will nab the lifter shortly. The police are also going to launch a fresh investigation into the case with a new angle.

article-image

