Bhopal: Khargone rioters will not be spared: Chief Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday warned Khargone rioters of strictest action.

Chouhan was talking to media persons after a meeting with high-level officials at his residence on Khargone.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena and other officers were present.

Talking to reporters, Chouhan said, “Ram Navami was celebrated with unprecedented enthusiasm in the state. But an unfortunate incident happened in Khargone. The rioters will not be spared. Harshest action will be taken against them. There is no place for rioters in Madhya Pradesh. Rioters have been identified.”

He said, “Action doesn’t mean only sending the offenders to jail. The damage to properties will be assessed and recovered from the offenders. Those who have pelted stones and damaged properties whether it’s public or private will have to pay for it.”

The CM said Madhya Pradesh had passed The Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act.

“We are setting up a claims tribunal. After assessing the loss, recovery will be made. Along with this, harshest punishment will be given, which would become an example. No rioter will be spared”, warned the CM.

Notably, there was stone pelting on a procession on the occasion of Ramnavami in Khargone on Sunday. Later, curfew was imposed in the city.

